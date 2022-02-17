Terran Orbital to build microsatellite programme
Submit on Thursday, February 17th, 2022 20:41
Terran Orbital Corporation was awarded a contract by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics to provide three microsatellite class satellites, launch procurement, integration, and operations in support of product demonstration. No further details were immediately available.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 17th, 2022 at 8:41 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.