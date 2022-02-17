Satellite News

Terran Orbital to build microsatellite programme

Terran Orbital Corporation was awarded a contract by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics to provide three microsatellite class satellites, launch procurement, integration, and operations in support of product demonstration. No further details were immediately available.

