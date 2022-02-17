UNSW Sydney buys nanosatellite bus from NanoAvionics
The University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, Australia, has contracted mission integrator NanoAvionics to build a nanosatellite bus for UNSW’s satellite innovation laboratory.
