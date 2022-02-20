Submit on Sunday, February 20th, 2022 20:30

NOAA’s GOES-T, the third in the GOES-R Series of advanced weather observing and environmental monitoring satellites, is scheduled to launch aboard an Atlas V 541 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on 1 March 2022 between 2138 and 2338 UTC, joining its sister satellite, GOES-16.

