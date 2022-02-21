Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

TAS awarded PRISMA second generation feasibility awarded

Submit on Monday, February 21st, 2022 20:50

Thales Alenia Space has signed a contract with the Italian space agency (ASI) to conduct a feasibility study for the PRISMA Second Generation (PSG) hyperspectral Earth observation system. It will be leading a consortium that includes Leonardo, Telespazio (the joint-venture between Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%), e-GEOS and SITAEL.

Related posts:

  1. First payload ready for next batch of Galileo satellites
  2. Astrium wins EUR300 million Solar Orbiter contract from ESA
  3. NASA awards NIA contracts
  4. No problems expected for Nauka docking

This entry was posted on Monday, February 21st, 2022 at 8:50 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«