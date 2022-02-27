Satellite News

China lofts new SAR satellite

Submit on Sunday, February 27th, 2022 22:02

Rocket: Chang Zheng 4C; Payload: L-SAR 01B; Date: 26 February 2022, 2344 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was deployed into a 595 km × 601 km × 97.81 degrees Sun-synchronous orbit.

