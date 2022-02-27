China lofts new SAR satellite
Rocket: Chang Zheng 4C; Payload: L-SAR 01B; Date: 26 February 2022, 2344 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was deployed into a 595 km × 601 km × 97.81 degrees Sun-synchronous orbit.
