United Launch Alliance set to launch GOES-T mission for NOAA and NASA

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket is in final preparations to launch the GOES-T mission for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA. The launch, managed by NASA’s Launch Services Program (LSP) based at Kennedy Space Center, is on track for 1 March from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch is planned for 2138 UTC.

