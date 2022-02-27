United Launch Alliance set to launch GOES-T mission for NOAA and NASA
Submit on Sunday, February 27th, 2022 22:02
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket is in final preparations to launch the GOES-T mission for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA. The launch, managed by NASA’s Launch Services Program (LSP) based at Kennedy Space Center, is on track for 1 March from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Launch is planned for 2138 UTC.
