Submit on Sunday, March 6th, 2022 20:22

NASA’s On-orbit Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing 1 (OSAM-1, formerly known as Restore-L), a mission that will be the first to robotically refuel a satellite not designed to be serviced, and will also demonstrate assembly and manufacturing technologies and capabilities, has passed its mission critical design review (CDR).

