Ground testing of solid booster stage (SS1) for ISRO’s SSLV
Submit on Monday, March 14th, 2022 21:46
The ground testing of the newly developed solid booster stage (SS1) for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), the new launch vehicle of ISRO, was carried out on 14 March 2022 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota.
