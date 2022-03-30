Satellite News

S. Korea successfully test-fires solid-fuel space rocket: defence ministry

Submit on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 21:27

South Korea successfully test-fired a solid-fuel space rocket Wednesday, the country’s defence ministry said.

