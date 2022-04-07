Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

L3Harris selected to lead advanced international weather satellite study

Submit on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 21:07

L3Harris Technologies has been awarded a contract by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) for an advanced study which will significantly improve the accuracy and timing of Japan’s weather forecasting.

Related posts:

  1. Ball Aerospace begins final integration and test for OMPS instrument
  2. Stardust-NExT to make another Earth flyby
  3. The return of the tin whiskers
  4. ESA considers harpooning dead satellites

This entry was posted on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 at 9:07 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«