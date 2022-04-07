L3Harris selected to lead advanced international weather satellite study
L3Harris Technologies has been awarded a contract by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) for an advanced study which will significantly improve the accuracy and timing of Japan’s weather forecasting.
