SpaceX delivers Blue Canyon built GNOMES-3 to orbit for PlanetiQ

Submit on Thursday, April 7th, 2022 21:07

Small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider Blue Canyon Technologies LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, announced the successful launch of GNOMES-3, aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter-4 mission on 1 April.

