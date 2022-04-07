SpaceX delivers Blue Canyon built GNOMES-3 to orbit for PlanetiQ
Small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider Blue Canyon Technologies LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, announced the successful launch of GNOMES-3, aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter-4 mission on 1 April.
