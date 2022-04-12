Satellite News

Hughes Network Systems, LLC announced that PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN), the oldest private telecommunication and information service provider in Indonesia, selected the Hughes JUPITER System to enable services on the Nusantara Lima very high-throughput satellite.

