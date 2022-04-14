Kleos’ first two Patrol satellites deployed from D-Orbit Transfer vehicle
Kleos Space S.A. confirmed the first two Patrol Mission satellites (KSF2-C and KSF2-D) have been successfully deployed from D-Orbit’s orbital transfer vehicle, ION Satellite Carrier, and contact has been established. The remaining two Patrol satellites (KSF2-A and KSF3-B) are expected to be deployed into a different orbit from the transfer vehicle in the coming weeks to establish the four satellites’ formation.
