Submit on Thursday, April 21st, 2022 21:41

Spaceflight Inc. said is preparing for its 50th mission, which will launch aboard a Rocket Lab Electron no earlier than 22 April.

Related posts:

ICO Asks FCC To Modify Satellite Milestones

SES Astra Signs Deal With French News Channel

The Top 5 Reasons Satellite TV Connections Are Unbeatable

SpaceX, NASA target April 20 for next Crew Dragon launch to space station