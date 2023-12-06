Could a ‘supervoid’ solve an unrelenting debate over the universe’s expansion rate?
Measurements of how fast the universe is expanding differ depending on how you measure the rate. Could a huge under-density of galaxies, including the Milky Way, be to blame?
