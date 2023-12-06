Solid rocket boosters for shuttle Endeavour exhibit capped with nose cones
The work to stand up two rockets for the launchpad-like exhibit of NASA’s retired space shuttle Endeavour has been capped, literally and figuratively, with the addition of two nose cones.
