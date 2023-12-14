Satellite News

James Webb Space Telescope spies record-breaking ‘failed star’ that shouldn’t exist (video)

Thursday, December 14th, 2023

The James Webb Space Telescope has observed record-breaking free-floating “failed star” and two other brown dwarfs. The discovery could help scientists better determine where the line between a planet and a star is drawn.

