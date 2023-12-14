Underwater volcano riding a sinking tectonic plate may have unleashed major earthquakes in Japan
Submit on Thursday, December 14th, 2023 03:11
A seamount sitting on a subducting tectonic plate off the coast of Japan and plowing its way into Earth’s mantle may be at the root of several magnitude 7 earthquakes in the past 40 years.
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 14th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.