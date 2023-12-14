SpaceX to launch 3rd private astronaut mission to the ISS for Axiom Space on Jan. 9
One month before SpaceX launches the Ax-3 astronaut mission toward the ISS, Axiom Space’s president said he hopes similar missions will become less expensive in the future.
