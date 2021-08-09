Satellite News

Aitech to provide more flight computers to Astranis

Aitech, a provider of rugged board and system level solutions for military, aerospace and space applications, has announced that its mission-critical, space rated flight computers will enable communications technologies onboard the second production block of small satellites being developed by Astranis.

