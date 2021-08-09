Satellite News

SEAKR announces Blackjack programme success

Monday, August 9th, 2021

SEAKR Engineering, Inc. (SEAKR) announced operational success of next generation commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) processing hardware as part of a risk reduction technology demonstration supporting the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA’s) Blackjack Program.

