Space Flight Laboratory to build NorSat-4 maritime tracking microsatellite
The Norwegian Space Agency (NOSA) has awarded a contract to Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) to build the NorSat-4 maritime tracking microsatellite. NorSat-4 will be the eighth satellite developed by SFL for Norway, including NorSat-3 launched in April 2021 and the NorSat Technology Demonstrator (NorSat-TD) now under construction.
