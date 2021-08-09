Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Space Flight Laboratory to build NorSat-4 maritime tracking microsatellite

Submit on Monday, August 9th, 2021 22:02

The Norwegian Space Agency (NOSA) has awarded a contract to Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) to build the NorSat-4 maritime tracking microsatellite. NorSat-4 will be the eighth satellite developed by SFL for Norway, including NorSat-3 launched in April 2021 and the NorSat Technology Demonstrator (NorSat-TD) now under construction.

Related posts:

  1. The LGL Group announces new projects for MtronPTI subsidiary
  2. Third Boeing-built WGS satellite enters service with U.S. Air Force
  3. Lockheed Martin Space Fence radar prototype tracking orbiting objects
  4. Orbital ATK awarded integration contract for STPSat-6

This entry was posted on Monday, August 9th, 2021 at 10:02 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«