Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Rocket Lab inks deal with Varda Space Industries

Submit on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 22:30

Rocket Lab announced it has signed a deal with in-space manufacturing company Varda Space Industries to produce three Photon spacecraft that will integrate with their space factories, enabling high-value products to be manufactured in zero-gravity and returned to Earth in Varda’s re-entry capsule.

Related posts:

  1. LCROSS passes critical design review
  2. Weak signals from AggieSat2 may spell trouble
  3. SBIRS GEO-1 exceeds expectations on path to operational certification
  4. SST-US gets U.S. Air Force hosted payload contract

This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 at 10:30 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»