Rocket Lab inks deal with Varda Space Industries
Submit on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 22:30
Rocket Lab announced it has signed a deal with in-space manufacturing company Varda Space Industries to produce three Photon spacecraft that will integrate with their space factories, enabling high-value products to be manufactured in zero-gravity and returned to Earth in Varda’s re-entry capsule.
