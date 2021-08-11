Satellite News

SMC partnering with Astra for upcoming USSF launch

Wednesday, August 11th, 2021

The United States Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center will partner with Astra Space, a wholly-owned U.S. Company based in Alameda, California, to perform a demonstration launch for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) from the Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska later this month.

