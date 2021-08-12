Mynaric signs multi-million dollar deal with Spacelink
Submit on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 22:40
Mynaric and SpaceLink announced the signature of a definitive agreement on the sale of optical inter-satellite link (OISL) terminals for satellites in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) with a total order volume of up to US$28 million depending on exercised options and SpaceLink’s satellite prime selection.
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 at 10:40 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.