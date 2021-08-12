Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Mynaric signs multi-million dollar deal with Spacelink

Submit on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 22:40

Mynaric and SpaceLink announced the signature of a definitive agreement on the sale of optical inter-satellite link (OISL) terminals for satellites in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) with a total order volume of up to US$28 million depending on exercised options and SpaceLink’s satellite prime selection.

Related posts:

  1. Turkey soon to order new communications satellite
  2. Boeing ships WGS-4 to Cape Canaveral for January launch
  3. STPSat-4 deployed from ISS
  4. Four BeiDou satellites start operation in network

This entry was posted on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 at 10:40 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«