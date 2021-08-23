Virgin Orbit to become publicly traded on Nasdaq
Virgin Orbit and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (“NextGen”), a special purpose acquisition company [SPAC], announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Virgin Orbit will become a publicly-traded company.
