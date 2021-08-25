Astroscale’s ELSA-d successfully demonstrates repeated magnetic capture
Submit on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 21:48
Astroscale’s End-of-Life Services by Astroscale-demonstration (ELSA-d) successfully tested its ability to capture its client spacecraft using the servicer’s magnetic capture system, in a demonstration performed on 25 August (UTC).
This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 at 9:48 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.