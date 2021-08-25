Satellite News

OPIR Program completes Block 0 GEO Space Vehicle CDR

The United States Space Force’s Space Systems Command Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (or Next Gen OPIR) programme successfully passed a major milestone, completing its Block 0 Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) Space Vehicle (SV) Critical Design Review (CDR) on 20 August 2021.

