OPIR Program completes Block 0 GEO Space Vehicle CDR
Submit on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 21:48
The United States Space Force’s Space Systems Command Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (or Next Gen OPIR) programme successfully passed a major milestone, completing its Block 0 Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) Space Vehicle (SV) Critical Design Review (CDR) on 20 August 2021.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 at 9:48 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.