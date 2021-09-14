Satellite News

MDA awarded contract forJAXA’s Martian Moons Exploration mission

MDA Ltd. announced that it has been awarded the full contract from MELCO (Mitsubishi Electric Corporation) in Japan to provide a Laser Rangefinder (LRF) altimeter for the JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) MMX (Martian Moons eXploration) mission.

