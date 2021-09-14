Satellite News

SpaceX launches first batch of Starlink satellites

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 51 Starlink satellites (Group 2-1); Date: 14 September 2021, 0355 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. SpaceX confirmed the successful satellite separation into a transfer orbit about 26 minutes after lift-off.

