SpaceX launches first batch of Starlink satellites
Submit on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 22:22
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 51 Starlink satellites (Group 2-1); Date: 14 September 2021, 0355 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. SpaceX confirmed the successful satellite separation into a transfer orbit about 26 minutes after lift-off.
