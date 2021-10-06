Cesiumastro deploys active phased array experimental satellites
CesiumAstro, Inc. announced the successful launch and deployment of its first two satellites featuring their leading-edge communications payloads aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V-401 rocket.
