Eutelsat raises its shareholding in OneWeb

Wednesday, October 6th, 2021

Eutelsat Communications has exercised a call option on a portion of the latest OneWeb funding round subscribed by Bharti, for a consideration of US$165 million, taking its shareholding from 17.6% to 22.9%.

