Eutelsat raises its shareholding in OneWeb
Submit on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 22:12
Eutelsat Communications has exercised a call option on a portion of the latest OneWeb funding round subscribed by Bharti, for a consideration of US$165 million, taking its shareholding from 17.6% to 22.9%.
