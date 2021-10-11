Satellite News

SSTL to improve data throughput for small EO satellites

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) has secured European Space Agency InCubed programme financial and technical support to demonstrate a high throughput, flexible and intelligent payload downlink chain for small Earth Observation satellites.

