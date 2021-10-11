SSTL to improve data throughput for small EO satellites
Submit on Monday, October 11th, 2021 21:40
Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) has secured European Space Agency InCubed programme financial and technical support to demonstrate a high throughput, flexible and intelligent payload downlink chain for small Earth Observation satellites.
This entry was posted on Monday, October 11th, 2021 at 9:40 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.