HawkEye 360’s third satellite cluster begins commercial operations
Submit on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 21:54
The third cluster of satellites launched by HawkEye 360 Inc., the world’s first commercial company to pioneer radio frequency (RF) data and analytics from space-based satellites, has achieved initial operating capability and has begun to deliver RF data and insights to clients.
