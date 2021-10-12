Satellite News

HawkEye 360’s third satellite cluster begins commercial operations

The third cluster of satellites launched by HawkEye 360 Inc., the world’s first commercial company to pioneer radio frequency (RF) data and analytics from space-based satellites, has achieved initial operating capability and has begun to deliver RF data and insights to clients.

