Hungary’s 4iG telecom group acquires control of Spacecom
Submit on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 21:54
Spacecom, owner-operator of the Amos satellite fleet, announced that it and Hungary’s 4iG Plc., the Hungarian information technology and telecommunications company, have signed the agreement in which 4iG is acquiring a majority stake (51%) in Spacecom, through a private shares placement.
