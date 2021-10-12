Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Hungary’s 4iG telecom group acquires control of Spacecom

Submit on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 21:54

Spacecom, owner-operator of the Amos satellite fleet, announced that it and Hungary’s 4iG Plc., the Hungarian information technology and telecommunications company, have signed the agreement in which 4iG is acquiring a majority stake (51%) in Spacecom, through a private shares placement.

Related posts:

  1. DataPath acquires SWE-DISH Satellite Systems AB
  2. NGA buys radar satellite data from EADS North America
  3. Globalstar fires two managers, other employees
  4. Orbcomm acquires the SENS asset tracking operation

This entry was posted on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 at 9:54 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«