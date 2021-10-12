Varda Space Industries to launch aboard Falcon 9 rideshare mission
In-space manufacturing company Varda Space Industries announced that it has signed a Launch Services Agreement with SpaceX to launch its initial space factory aboard a SpaceX rideshare mission, deploying to low Earth orbit in Q1 2023.
