NASA selects gamma-ray telescope to chart milky way evolution

NASA has selected a new space telescope proposal that will study the recent history of star birth, star death, and the formation chemical elements in the Milky Way. The gamma-ray telescope, called the Compton Spectrometer and Imager (COSI), is expected to launch in 2025 as NASA’s latest small astrophysics mission.

