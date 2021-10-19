NASA selects gamma-ray telescope to chart milky way evolution
NASA has selected a new space telescope proposal that will study the recent history of star birth, star death, and the formation chemical elements in the Milky Way. The gamma-ray telescope, called the Compton Spectrometer and Imager (COSI), is expected to launch in 2025 as NASA’s latest small astrophysics mission.
