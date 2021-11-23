Satellite News

Delay of the day: Ariane 5/JWST

Submit on Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 22:45

The launch readiness date for the James Webb Space Telescope is moving to no earlier than 22 December to allow for additional testing of the observatory, following a recent incident that occurred during Webb’s launch preparations.

