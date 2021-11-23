ESA Boost! contract for flight demonstration of Spectrum LV
Submit on Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 22:45
ESA has awarded Isar Aerospace Technologies in Bavaria a Boost! co-funding contract worth €11 million for launch lach opportunities on the company’s Spectrum launch vehicle.
