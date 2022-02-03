India’s Skyroot to fly rocket from mobile launch pad this year
Submit on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 20:07
Rocket maker Skyroot Aerospace Private Ltd’s Vikram-1 rocket is slated to lift off from a mobile launch pad or transporter, erector and launcher (TEL), a company official said. The Hyderabad-based company is planning to test launch its rocket with a couple of satellites by the end of this year, he added.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 at 8:07 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.