Spire, Exolaunch signed agreement to launch future Spire satellites
Submit on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 20:53
Spire Globa and Exolaunch have closed a new contract for a multi-launch agreement (MLA). Through this MLA, Spire gains fast and regular access to space for its own satellite constellation as well as for all of its customers to enhance Spire’s “space-as-a-service” offerings.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 at 8:53 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.