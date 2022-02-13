Submit on Sunday, February 13th, 2022 21:40

Rocket Factory Augsburg AG (RFA) has partnered with Southern Launch, a South Australian rocket launch facility provider. The partnership allows for the German launcher RFA ONE to be launched from Southern Launch’s Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex in South Australia. Southern Launch’s orbital complex provides direct ascent into Sun-synchronous and polar orbits.

Related posts:

Globecomm Introduces Mobile Network For Low-Density Markets

Enhancing Your Home Lifestyle With Satellite TV

HDTV for Movies: Sharp and Comfortable

Baby Yoda lands in Minecraft Star Wars DLC