RFA and Southern Launch sign agreement for launch facilities
February 13th, 2022
Rocket Factory Augsburg AG (RFA) has partnered with Southern Launch, a South Australian rocket launch facility provider. The partnership allows for the German launcher RFA ONE to be launched from Southern Launch’s Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex in South Australia. Southern Launch’s orbital complex provides direct ascent into Sun-synchronous and polar orbits.
