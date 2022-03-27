Momentus’ Vigoride vehicle completes Thermal Vacuum Testing
Submit on Sunday, March 27th, 2022 20:20
Momentus Inc., a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, recently completed Thermal Vacuum Testing (TVAC) on its Vigoride vehicle in preparation for its inaugural mission.
