Momentus’ Vigoride vehicle completes Thermal Vacuum Testing

Sunday, March 27th, 2022 20:20

Momentus Inc., a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, recently completed Thermal Vacuum Testing (TVAC) on its Vigoride vehicle in preparation for its inaugural mission.

