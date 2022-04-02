SpaceX launches fourth transporter mission
Submit on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 20:59
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Transporter 4 mission; Date: 1 April 2022, 1624 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, USA. On board this flight were 40 spacecraft, including CubeSats, microsats, picosats, non-deploying hosted payloads, and an orbital transfer vehicle carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.
