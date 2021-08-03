Submit on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 21:53

The Indian government has announced that the country’s first state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite from geostationary orbit is scheduled for launch in the third quarter of 2021. The 2.26-tonne spacecraft will provide near real-time imaging of a large region of interest at frequent intervals.

Related posts:

EC sets deadline for creating Galileo company

ICO Global withdraws petition for review in Boeing litigation

EUMETSAT Council approves EPS Second generation programme

White House tells NASA to resume co-operation with ISRO