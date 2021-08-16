Russia’s Soyuz-2 rocket sent to Baikonur for launch of Prichal module to ISS
Two Soyuz-2 rockets have been sent from the Progress Space Rocket Center to the Baikonur spaceport and one of the carriers is set to deliver Russia’s new Prichal module to the International Space Station (ISS), the State Space Corporation Roskosmos announced.
