Three GPS III satellites now “Available for Launch”
Submit on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 21:48
The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command recently declared the eighth GPS III satellite as “Available for Launch.” This accomplishment officially marks the third space vehicle within the GPS III programme to be declared available for launch in the past three months.
