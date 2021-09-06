Submit on Monday, September 6th, 2021 21:54

Pomerantz LLP said is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Astra Space, Inc. The investigation concerns whether Astra Space and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

