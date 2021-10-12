ICEYE commercial satellites join the EU Copernicus programme
Submit on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 21:54
ESA signed a contract that brings the ICEYE constellation of small satellites into the fleet of missions contributing to Europe’s Copernicus environmental monitoring programme.
