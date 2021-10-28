Submit on Thursday, October 28th, 2021 20:54

The Lucy spacecraft remains in cruise mode, which is the standard flight mode for outbound flight and allows for substantial autonomy for the spacecraft.

Related posts:

Update: Dnepr crashes after lift-off

GIOVE-B suffers glitch, recovers from safe mode

Telkom 3, Ekspress MD2 lost after another Briz-M failure

Different explanations for Antares explosion